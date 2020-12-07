Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Renewable Energy Group comprises approximately 1.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of REGI opened at $59.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.