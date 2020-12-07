Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816,905 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Revance Therapeutics worth $69,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,713,000 after purchasing an additional 441,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 749,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $2,523,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

