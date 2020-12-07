Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,266 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 2.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $257,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA opened at $69.22 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

