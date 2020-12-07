Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDS-A. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

