RR Partners LP Invests $2.77 Million in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

RR Partners LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Wyndham Destinations makes up approximately 0.5% of RR Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RR Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

