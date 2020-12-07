Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Lessened by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 2.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Ryanair worth $40,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

