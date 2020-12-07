Sandell Asset Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up 2.1% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.73 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.