Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) is Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Investment accounts for 33.7% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 7.97% of Saratoga Investment worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

