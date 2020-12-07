Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 420,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 266,185 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

