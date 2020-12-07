Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.50. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,209. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

