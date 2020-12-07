Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.44. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,481. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.