Scion Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Altria Group comprises about 2.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altria Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 436,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. 138,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.