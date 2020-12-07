Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $465,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $117.14. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,619 shares of company stock worth $12,191,086. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.