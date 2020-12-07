Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

