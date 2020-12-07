Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,459 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 206,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,993 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

CVS stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.99. 80,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

