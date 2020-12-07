Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.