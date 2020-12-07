Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 133 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

