Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.29. 157,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.