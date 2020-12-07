Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 396 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 696,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,469. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

