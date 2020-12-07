Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 499 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.37. 10,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

