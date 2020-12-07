Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 64 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Biogen by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

