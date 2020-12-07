Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 775 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 16,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

