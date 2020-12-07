Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,820.00. 14,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,694.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,540.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,761.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

