Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 398.4% during the second quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 156,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,170. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $199.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.90.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.