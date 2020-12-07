Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.25. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $204.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.