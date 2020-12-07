Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.65. 12,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,445. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

