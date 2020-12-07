Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.08. 6,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

