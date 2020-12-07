Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,156,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,032. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

