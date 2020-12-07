Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 397,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 85,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 186,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683,328. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

