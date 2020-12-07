Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,614. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

