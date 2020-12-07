Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $708.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $751.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

