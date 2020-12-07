Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

