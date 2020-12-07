Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,542. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

