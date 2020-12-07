Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 144,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 1,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

