Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,880 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,191. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

