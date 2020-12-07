Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK remained flat at $$25.22 during trading on Monday. 68,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,600. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

