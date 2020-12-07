Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $91.39. 161,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,927. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

