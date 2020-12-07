Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,737. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

