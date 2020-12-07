Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $87.75. 20,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

