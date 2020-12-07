Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

ETN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. 10,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,481. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.