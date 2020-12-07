Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 196 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,617,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 346.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 104,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. 28,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,249. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,794.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.