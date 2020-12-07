Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,885. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

