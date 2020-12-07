Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

