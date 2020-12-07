SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 252,712 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

