SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 35,197 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.35 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,527 shares of company stock worth $14,212,922. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

