SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $273.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

