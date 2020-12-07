SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,864,058 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,864,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,230,000. Whiting Petroleum accounts for about 7.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 2.03% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLL stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

