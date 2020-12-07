SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $10.60 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 318,202 shares during the period. EQT comprises 2.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of EQT worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

