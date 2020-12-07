SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $15.22 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up 3.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of ChampionX worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $326,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE CHX opened at $14.27 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.