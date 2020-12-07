SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,285 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.